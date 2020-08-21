 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NHL announcer SLAMMED for use of 'misogynistic remarks' when describing absence of private life in NHL Bubble

21 Aug, 2020 20:20
Main: © Reuters / Kacper Pempel | Inset: Mike Milbury © AFP / Mike Coppola
NHL on NBC announcer Mike Milbury has faced a backlash for his on-air words regarding the ongoing life in an NHL 'bubble' in which he noted that there weren't women to 'distract' the ice hockey players from the playoff games.

During the last night's broadcast of the game between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders, Milbury was discussing life in the league's temporary quarantine, or 'bubble,' amid the safety protocols put in place to safeguard the sport's return.

And, when responding to the words of his co-host John Forslund, the 68-year-old analyst made a comment about the absence of the athletes' significant others, which was quickly flagged as 'misogynistic' by a large number of Twitter users.

Mike Milbury © AFP / Mike Coppola

"If you think about it, it's a terrific environment with regard to... if you enjoy playing and enjoy being with your teammates for long periods of time, it's a perfect place," Forslund said during the Islanders' 4-0 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

"Not even any woman here to disrupt your concentration," Millbury shot back, prompting fury on Twitter, as his comment was marked as "sexist" and "demeaning to women" on the platform.

Although, the reactions have been mixed with many users stating that the words have been taken "out of context."

The NHL 'bubble' consists of two host cities, Edmonton and Toronto, with the movements of team personnel restricted to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

Twenty-four teams, 12 in each conference, will compete in the two cities, with teams staying in isolation as long as they are still in active competition.

Each team was allowed to bring up to 31 players, and 52 people overall. Players are given their own hotel room, but are forbidden from entering another player's room, with players only permitted to leave the 'bubble' for extreme medical or personal needs.

Following the wave of the backlash, NHL released a statement condemning the “insensitive and insulting comment” by Milbury.

This amid reports that suggest the analyst might lose his job as part of the broadcast team. 

“I sincerely apologize for making the comment,” the commentator said in an apology statement that appeared just minutes after the NHL comments. 

“It was not my intention to disrespect anyone. I was trying to be irreverent and took it a step too far. It was a regrettable mistake that I take seriously.”

Milbury came under fire earlier this month for separate comments made about the "bubble" when he criticized Boston Bruins goalkeeper Tuukka Rask for opting out of the NFL playoffs to be with his family and newborn child.

