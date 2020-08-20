Neymar agent claims PSG could snap up Messi AND Ronaldo if they wanted

Such is the financial clout of Paris Saint-Germain's Qatari backers that they could bring megastars Cristiano Ronaldo AND Lionel Messi to the Parc des Princes, according to the agent of current PSG star Neymar.

This summer has seen rumors that both Messi and Ronaldo could move on from their current employers after particularly disappointing seasons in Europe.

Ronaldo helped Juventus to a ninth successive Serie A title, although the Italians crashed out of the Champions League at the hands of Lyon in the last 16.

There has been speculation that the 35-year-old Portugal star openly mused that he could leave Turin, with Paris his preferred destination.

Meanwhile, Barcelona did not even manage to recapture their La Liga crown, relinquishing it to Real Madrid before being handed an 8-2 humiliation by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinal.

That result precipitated the sacking of manager Quique Setien and has reportedly left Messi, 33, seriously contemplating a Nou Camp exit.

In contrast, life for Neymar at PSG has never been so sweet, with the club into a first-ever Champions League final against Bayern Munich on Sunday.

That fact that Neymar now plies his trade in Paris alongside the likes of fellow big-money strike partner Kylian Mbappe is down to the riches of the French club's owners, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), who since taking over in 2011 have lavished over €1.2 billion ($1.43 billion) on new signings in their quest for glory.

Neymar's agent, Wagner Ribeiro, has claimed that financial power means PSG could bring in CR7 and Messi, should they so desire.

"Neymar is happy and I think he will stay at PSG for at least two more years," Ribeiro said, as quoted by football outlet Goal.

"Today, without any doubt, it is easier for Messi to go to PSG than for Neymar to return to Barcelona.

"Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. I'm serious. You can't doubt Qatar's economic power."

That pronouncement may seem like fantasy football – combining as it would two players with 11 Ballons d'Or between them alongside Neymar and Mbappe – but it still left some fans salivating at the prospect.

As Ribeiro suggested, Neymar does indeed seem far more settled than at any other time since moving swapping Barcelona for PSG in a world record €222 million deal in the summer of 2017.

Persistently linked to a move back to Barca, those rumors have died down after figures at the Catalan giants said they couldn't afford to bring the Brazilian back even if they wanted to, due to financial devastation wrought by the Covid-19 crisis.

Barcelona's performances on the pitch and Messi's potential exit also make the club an increasingly less attractive destination.

Neymar, 28, has been credited with showing renewed commitment to the PSG cause in helping their drive to the Champions League final.

While not getting on the scoresheet in either the quarterfinal victory over Atalanta or semifinal win against RB Leipzig, he often pulled the strings and showed a willingness to hassle and harry that few have associated with the Brazilian before.

They will, however, face their sternest test yet in the form of German juggernaut Bayern in Lisbon on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's team cruised past Lyon in their semifinal on Thursday night, winning 3-0 thanks to a double from Serge Gnabry and a late strike from prolific Pole Robert Lewandowski.