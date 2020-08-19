 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I feel even more feminine’: Biathlon world champion Koukalova does bikini shoot after turning 30 (PHOTOS)

19 Aug, 2020 12:28
Get short URL
‘I feel even more feminine’: Biathlon world champion Koukalova does bikini shoot after turning 30 (PHOTOS)
© Instagram / gabrielakoukalova
Czech biathlon star Gabriela Koukalova has shared bikini snaps from a beach photo shoot, noting that she feels even more feminine and beautiful after turning 30.

The two-time world champion said she was not accustomed to doing revealing photo sessions during her professional career, but she found the new experience of posing before the camera interesting and entertaining.

READ MORE: 'I try to refrain from posting bikini pictures': Canadian ace Bouchard says social media stardom has been double-edged sword

I didn’t have many photo shoots like that, but things have changed. At the age of 30, I started to feel even more feminine than ever before, and I’m proud of that. I’m just enjoying this age,” the former biathlete wrote.

Koukalova shared a series of vacation pictures where she proudly displays her body, wearing a bright yellow bikini.

Along with the Big Crystal Globe trophy which she claimed in 2016, the athlete also possesses two world titles, won in the mixed relay in 2015 and in the women’s sprint in 2017.

She skipped the 2018 Winter Games due to health problems and, a year later, announced her retirement from professional sport.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies