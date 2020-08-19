 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Arrests and TEAR GAS as French police clash with Paris Saint-Germain fans celebrating Champions League semifinal win (VIDEO)

19 Aug, 2020 10:34
PSG fans gathered in Paris were met by police. © Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
There were clashes between French police and PSG supporters following the team's win against RB Leipzig to qualify for the club's first Champions League final amid the country's strict coronavirus measures.

Various videos posted to social media show tear gas being used to disperse the supporters, with some reports suggesting that police also used batons to quell the situation, after thousands of fans disregarded Covid-19 health and safety protocols to celebrate their team's 3-0 win against the German side. 

There were reports of clashes on the Champs-Elysees, while celebratory fireworks were also apparent the at Arc de Triomphe. Traffic was also reduced to a standstill in certain parts of the city as fans took to the streets with flares and flags.

Armor-wearing riot police were deployed to certain parts of the city to break up and violent incidents and to help enforce lockdown rules - with France reporting more than 2,500 daily cases in recent days, leading to the government implementing a mandatory facemask policy for indoor workplaces on Tuesday.

French police said they had arrested 36 people after the clashes, most notably on the Champs-Elysees. 

Goals from Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat secured passage for Thomas Tuchel's side to the Champions League final where they will play the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Bayern Munich and Lyon.

The final will take place in Lisbon on Sunday - with French authorities hoping that the result, regardless of who comes out on top, doesn't lead to a repeat of the raucous celebrations the French capital saw on Tuesday. 

