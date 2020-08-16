 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Teenage Russian footballer dies after suffering from seizures during training session with teammates in Moscow

16 Aug, 2020 11:05
Get short URL
Teenage Russian footballer dies after suffering from seizures during training session with teammates in Moscow
The Russian Football Union is investigating after a 17-year-old died during a training session in Moscow © John Sibley / Reuters
The Russian Football Union has begun an inquiry after Mikhail Kolosov, of the Olympic club in Moscow, suddenly lost consciousness during a training session at the Rublevo stadium and was unable to be saved by doctors.

The young footballer was taking part in a session in west Moscow when he started having seizures and was taken by ambulance to the Bashlyaevea children's hospital, according to daily newspaper MK.

The Russian Football Union is investigating the situation surrounding the passing of the 17-year-old, who is said to have trained at the Children's and Youth Sports School-80.

In a statement, the union expressed condolences to Kolosov's friends and family and added: "The player was taken to the intensive care unit but the doctors failed to save Mikhail's life.

"The RFU is clarifying the circumstances of the death of the player."

The tragedy follows the death from heart failure of Innokenty Samokhvalov, a Lokomotiv Moscow defender, during a training session in April.

A fundraising effort to support the 22-year-old's wife and son raised around $137,000 in one day.

Also on rt.com Tragedy on the football field as TWO female footballers KILLED by lightning strikes in Mexico
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies