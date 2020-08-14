 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Mixing business with pleasure': Russian gymnastics queen Aleksandra Soldatova holds impromptu street training in Moscow (PHOTOS)

14 Aug, 2020 17:52
Get short URL
'Mixing business with pleasure': Russian gymnastics queen Aleksandra Soldatova holds impromptu street training in Moscow (PHOTOS)
© Instagram / soldy21
Russian rhythmic gymnastics champion Aleksandra Soldatova decided to hold an impromptu training session while out in Moscow, and shared some pics of her regimen with her Instagram followers.

The four-time world gold medalist proudly demonstrated her flexibility and insane stretching by going through a gymnastics routine right on the bank of the Moskva river.

READ MORE: 'They spent 3 hours with me': Russian gymnastics star Soldatova opens up on drugs test after early-morning visit by inspectors

Training time: mixing business with pleasure,” Soldatova wrote as she shared the pictures from her walk on her Instagram page.

The gymnast put her competitive career on hold last year due to serious health problems after she revealed that she has been struggling with the eating disorder bulimia for the past two seasons.

Despite dealing with personal obstacles, Soldatova hopes to recover from the illness and earn one of the two qualification spots to represent Russia at the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer.

The athlete, who has more than 440,000 followers, often shows off her mind-blowing gymnastic moves by sharing clips on social media.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies