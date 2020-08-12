 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Medvedev will be stronger than his rivals': Russian tennis boss expects strong showing from young star at 2020 US Open

12 Aug, 2020 11:52
Get short URL
'Medvedev will be stronger than his rivals': Russian tennis boss expects strong showing from young star at 2020 US Open
Daniil Medvedev © Global Look Press / © Schreyer
Russian tennis chief Shamil Tarpischev says 2019 US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev is fully prepared and fired-up for the tournament again as he seeks a maiden Grand Slam title in New York.

World number five Medvedev is expected to take part in the upcoming Grand Slam tournament which will go ahead as planned despite coronavirus fears.

READ MORE: In pursuit of Grand Slam no. 24: Serena Williams wins first match after 6-month layoff

Taking into account the fact that he was in France since the beginning of the pandemic and had an opportunity to train at a court together with his coach, he must be in good shape in comparison with other players.” Tarpischev said.

He could perform well at the US Open. But it’s too early to make any predictions because we don’t know the physical shape of other players.” 

Also on rt.com 'I'd rather not travel': Defending champion Rafael Nadal PULLS OUT of U.S. Open citing Covid-19 situation

Many top players, including Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal and Swiss star Stan Wawrinka, have already pulled out of the upcoming major citing coronavirus concerns.

Last year, Medvedev produced the best performance of his career when he reached the final at Flushing Meadows, where he was beaten by Nadal in a five-set thriller.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies