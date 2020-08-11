 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
On course for great things: Golf stunner Zhu pays tribute to 'amazing' boyfriend Morikawa after PGA win

11 Aug, 2020 18:40
Collin Morikawa celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy and girlfriend Katherine Zhu. © Getty Images / Instagram @katherinezhuu
A day after Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship title, his girlfriend and occasional caddie Katherine Zhu has penned a touching tribute on Instagram, saying he continues to "amaze" her "every single day."

Morikawa became just the fourth golfer to win the PGA Championship before the age of 24, including a drive on the 16th hole which will live long in the memory, and afterwards said that one of the keys to victory was his self-belief. 

"I’ve believed in myself since Day 1," Morikawa said after claiming the trophy. 

"To my family, friends, and the people who believe in me, I simply want to say thank you. We did it!"

It is clear, however, that Morikawa had more believers in him than just himself, after Zhu penned a heartfelt message to him on Instagram. 

💛

"You continue to amaze me every single day. I am so happy to see you accomplish a goal that you’ve worked so hard for! I am so proud of you! Congratulations bby," she wrote on Instagram.

Zhu, 24, is herself a talented golfer, spending four years playing at Pepperdine University and earning multiple WGCA All-American honors.

Morikawa pipped Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey to the win, finishing two shots ahead of both and showcasing his impressive array of shot selection en route to the win.

And it is clear that Morikawa, who doesn't turn 24 until next February, is primed to be a big player for years to come on the tour - and perhaps doubly so if he can keep his apparent good luck charm Zhu nearby. 

Morikawa and Zhu have plenty to celebrate after his US PGA win. © Getty Images

