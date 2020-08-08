No hard feelings: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says there will be no bad blood if Willian exits Premier League club

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said he isn't sure whether Brazilian winger Willians will stay at the Stamford Bridge club, but said if he did opt to leave, he would go with the club's best wishes, and no ill feeling.

The rumor mill is swirling around the Brazilian playmaker, with reports in the English media strongly linking him with a cross-town switch to Chelsea's Premier League rivals Arsenal on a three-year deal.

Chelsea had offered Willian a two-year contract, but it is thought that the Brazilian isn't happy with the offer and, with his contract set to expire after the conclusion of Chelsea's UEFA Champions League campaign, he is considering his options ahead of the 2020/21 season.

When asked about Willian's future ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, Blues boss Lampard admitted, "I haven't got an answer, because Willian remains our player at the moment.

"It actually doesn't matter about disappointment from any party in this situation.

"Certainly as a club we have done everything we can to explain to Willian, and mine and his relationship is close. I'd have no feeling of disappointment if he does move on.

"I've played with him, coached him, he's a fantastic man and a fantastic player. He'll feel like that about Chelsea. But I don't want anyone to try and find a negative attitude, because the club have acted very well in this as well."

Willian is set to miss Saturday's Champions League clash with Bayern due to an ankle injury. The Brazilian has scored 63 goals and created 62 more during his 339 appearances for Chelsea since signing from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.