'Weight cut starts now!' UFC siren Rachael Ostovich announces return to action via bruised-up Instagram post (PHOTOS)

Hawaiian UFC women's flyweight Rachael Ostovich will return to the UFC octagon later this year, with the glamorous female fighter announcing that she will be cleared to fight in September following her anti-doping suspension.

Ostovich was banned for one year, reduced to eight months, from January 3 after testing positive for the banned substance Ostarine, which was discovered in tainted supplements. But the Hawaiian fighter has kept herself busy during her time away from the cage.

READ MORE: USADA bans UFC's Rachael Ostovich for ONE YEAR after she tested positive for prohibited substance

The 29-year-old has been sharing a host of playful pics with her fans over the last few months as she promoted bikinis and CBD, enjoyed family time and even worked on hiring and managing the ring card girls for Hawaiian MMA promotion Trinity Sports Combat.

Ostovich has also stayed busy in the gym where she can during the pandemic, but fans can expect to see more gym shots in the coming weeks after she announced that she's getting ready to return to action.

Posting a shot of herself wearing her UFC fight kit in front of a mirror, Ostovich wrote, "Good news: I’m cleared to fight next month. Bad news: Weight cut starts now lol."

Ostovich's news received a plethora of replies from her 696,000 Instagram followers, with more than 47,000 liking her post.

"Can’t wait to see you back in the cage," wrote one fan, while another posted, "I'll be watching for sure."

No fight has officially been announced for Ostovich's return. But if the response to her Instagram post is anything to go by, there will be plenty of fans tuning in to watch her return to the UFC later this year.