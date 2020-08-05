 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'UFC playing games' or 'Yair has no balls?' Shots fired as Zabit Magomedsharipov reacts to Yair Rodriguez's injury withdrawal

5 Aug, 2020 18:40
Social media blast: Zabit Magomedsharipov took aim at (inset) Yair Rodriguez on Twitter © AFP / Ronald Martinez;  Christian Petersen
Russian featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov has seemingly run out of patience with Mexican rival Yair Rodriguez, and he let his opinion be known in a tetchy tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

Magomedsharipov was expected to face off against fellow 145-pound contender Yair Rodriguez in a fight many believed would be a UFC featherweight title eliminator. But UFC president Dana White announced Tuesday night that Rodriguez had sustained an ankle injury and was out of the fight.

That news was too much for Magomedsharipov, who took to social media to voice his annoyance at the matchup falling through again.

"It's funny I signed (a) bout agreement (a) few weeks ago, Yair never did," he tweeted.

"UFC never announced officially (the) main event.

"Two options: 1. UFC playing games. 2. Yair has no balls."

Magomedsharipov's tweet prompted host of responses, including many from fans suggesting his outburst had been written by his US-based manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Rodriguez was released by the UFC after he reportedly refused to face Magomedsharipov at UFC 227 in 2018, but the Mexican reconciled with the UFC and was re-signed swiftly after.

But the planned matchup between Rodriguez and Magomedsharipov never materialized until their rumored booking was set to be announced. But before anything was made official Rodriguez pulled out of the matchup, drawing ire from Zabit's camp.

The big question now is what will happen next for Zabit? Will he be asked to face fellow foe Calvin Kattar again? Or could a clash with former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway be an option?

With the Russian considered to be one of two or three likely challengers for the title later this year or early in 2020, one thing we do know is it will be a huge fight for the division.

