WATCH: MMA fighter disqualified after SHOVING referee repeatedly and REFUSING to let go of chokehold

1 Aug, 2020 09:41
Referee Marc Goddard was shoved by furious fighter Ahmad Al Darmaki at UAE Warriors 12. © YouTube UAE Warriors
MMA referee Marc Goddard found himself under attack from enraged fighter Ahmad Al Darmaki after the featherweight refused to let go of a chokehold at UAE Warriors 12 on Friday.

Al Darmaki submitted Bogdan Kirilenko by sinking in a rear-naked choke in the first round in Abu Dhabi, but refused to release his grip from around his opponent's neck even after he had clearly tapped.

Veteran official Goddard - who also works with the UFC - stepped in to haul Al Darmaki off his stricken rival, causing the fired-up fighter to shove Goddard several times and then attempting to grab him by the collar. 

Goddard, himself a former light-heavyweight, stood his ground and eventually defused the situation, but was seen furiously pointing a finger at Al Darmaki as the fighter walked off to celebrate what he thought was a dominant victory. 

The insubordination earned Al Darmaki a disqualification as Kirilenko was declared the winner, although the Abu Dhabi-based fighter reportedly later apologized. 

Goddard has had run-ins with fighters in the past, most notably at Bellator 187 in Dublin in 2017, when Conor McGregor stormed the cage to celebrate with victorious teammate Charlie Ward. 

Goddard confronted McGregor, who was not a licensed cornerman for the fight, with the Irishman then lashing out and accusing Goddard of stopping the bout too late. 

Tweeting after the latest incident, Goddard signaled that he was ready to head home after a month officiating at UFC events on Fight Island in the UAE capital. 

Fans praised the British official for standing up to Al Darmaki while hailing him as 'the best in the world' right now.

UFC boss Dana White, who is back in Las Vegas for a card this weekend after successfully concluding his series of Fight Island events in Abu Dhabi, also commented on the incident, saying that anyone connected with the organization who confronts an official would be "fired on the spot."

Commentator Dan Hardy was recently involved in a heated row with referee Herb Dean over what he felt was a late stoppage on Fight Island. 

