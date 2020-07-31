 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Can't zoom out, he's NAKED': Paige VanZant posts 'booty' snaps in Vegas as ex-UFC fighter ponders rumored Bare Knuckle switch

31 Jul, 2020 10:48
Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant has gone on holiday after talks with the BKFC © Instagram / paigevanzant
Amid strong rumors that she is in talks with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship following her UFC release, Instagram star Paige VanZant has posed in a bikini on holiday in Las Vegas with MMA fighter husband Austin Vanderford.

VanZant became a free agent following her crushing first-round defeat to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251 on "UFC Fight Island" earlier this month, and has made the most of her downtime by heading to Vegas for a series of typically scantily-clad shots with Bellator MMA middleweight Vanderford.

Announcing to her following of more than 2.7 million that "we went to Vegas", VanZant showed herself lying on a sun lounger in a bright pink bikini, accompanied by the simple caption, "booty".

The flyweight zoomed in on Vanderford in their hotel room while singing, adding: "He's naked, can't zoom out."

The Original ☀️ #rideit

The couple, who have frequently posted risque photos together in which their modesties have been narrowly covered during quarantine, then kissed in a pool as VanZant commentated: "We are so freaking cute.

"Keep those shades on baby, cause our future is bright."

Eric Kowal, an MMA writer who also works for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), said earlier this week that he had been asked for his thoughts two weeks ago by BKFC president David Feldman about signing VanZant.

"There are talks – nothing close yet,"  he added.

"We'll see, but this is the latest."

The 26-year-old spent almost six years with the UFC, winning five of her nine fights before her contract ended after her defeat to Ribas, when UFC president all-but confirmed she was being released in his post-fight press conference.

Heaven on Earth.

In a mixed response to the news, a fan responded to a joke that VanZant would be best employed as a ring girl by retorting: "She's an elite fighter.

"She lost a fight coming off an injury with a long layover, so all of a sudden she has to be a ring girl?

"Probably hotter than the ring girls, to be honest. Not to mention her weakness is grappling, so this is a good fit for her."

Others worried that she would suffer in bare-knuckle fighting and advised her to join partner Vanderford as a Bellator fighter.

"What the hell is she doing?" asked one.

"They must have offered her at least a million and some spare change to do that.

"I don't see this going well for her at all. Regardless, I hope she does well in there."

Also on rt.com Turning the Paige: Bellator MMA boss will 'definitely' contact out-of-contract UFC pin-up Paige VanZant over potential move
