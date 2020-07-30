'My kids think I should sit my old ass down': Mike Tyson admits training sessions are 'really painful' ahead of Roy Jones Jr fight

Returning boxer Mike Tyson has dismissed concerns from his children about his return this September by arguing that they "don't know how to fight", adding that his bout with Roy Jones Jr is a clash between greats of generations.

Tyson has revealed that his own children are among those questioning his latest comeback more than 15 years after his last professional fight, insisting that their lack of boxing experience disqualifies them from holding forth on his fight with Roy Jones Jr.

The 54-year-old believes his eight-round exhibition meeting with Russian-American Jones Jr, who won a title in 2018 and is three years his junior, is a "no-brainer" as he continues his gruelling preparations for the hotly-anticipated scrap in California on September 12.

“My kids think I should sit my old ass down, but what do they know, you know?” the former heavyweight champion asked The Tonight Show.

Also on rt.com 'I'm going to kick his ass': Mike Tyson claims he'd beat UFC superstar McGregor as ex-heavyweight champ hypes his return (VIDEO)

“I’m very confident. They don’t know how to fight. Neither one of my kids can beat me in a fight, so what are they talking about?”

Tyson made two unsuccessful comebacks when he was 38, losing by knockout to Danny Williams before retiring against Kevin McBridge.

“I’m back, man, I’m back," he said, having looked impressive in demanding sparring sessions with trainer Rafael Cordeiro. "I don’t know how come it came back.

"I started training. I’m back in shape. I’m 228[lb]. And I’ve been boxing. Doing what I can.

“It's really painful. And from this experience right now, I’ll never call another fighter a bum again, because anybody that does this or attempts to do this is no bum.

Also on rt.com 'He's a monster': Roy Jones Jr admits safety fears over comeback showdown with heavyweight icon Mike Tyson

“I can’t believe this either, man. I don’t believe in the fountain of youth but something just came over me and I’m back.”

Sanctioning officials in the US state have said that a knockout will not be allowed in the fight between the veterans but Cordeiro has warned that Tyson's performances in training could result in a premature end to the contest.

"The way Mike trains, I don't believe this fight goes to the end, with all due respect," the Brazilian MMA master told Sherdog.

"I'm a big fan of Roy Jones. He's different level, like Tyson. It's going to be a great fight between two champs, two guys that have made history in boxing."

Jones Jr's only defeat in his last 13 fights was a knockout defeat to Enzo Maccarinelli in his home city of Moscow in 2015.

“It’s gonna be so awesome," predicted Tyson. "He’s the greatest fighter of his generation. I’m the greatest fighter of my generation, and it’s just a no-brainer that we should clash together."