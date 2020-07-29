'Big sweaty wet clatter': Ex-UFC champ McGregor recalls moment he mocked Mayweather by touching boxing great's HEAD before fight

Conor McGregor has fondly recalled the day when he sauntered behind Floyd Mayweather during a hot-tempered press conference before the pair fought, touching the unbeaten boxer's head while directing insults at his American rival.

Stopping at little to insult and mock each other during the tour that led up to their boxing match in August 2017, two of the most compelling smack-talkers in sport cruelly teased each other about their looks, wealth and talent in the build-up to the most lucrative fight of all time.

In one memorable prank at London's SSE Arena the month before the fight, the suited McGregor took the microphone to huge roars from the crowd, wandered around the boxing ring where the UK press conference was taking place and behind Mayweather and his team before rubbing a hand over the veteran's head.

UFC president Dana White looked uncharacteristically nervous and gestured to McGregor to stop as he called the grinning Mayweather, who often wears a baseball cap embroidered with his "The Money Team logo, a "little slap head".

"I'm so happy you took that hat off," he added.

"What the f*ck were you hiding under that thing? That little f*cking peanut head?"

Dillon Danis, a wrestler from McGregor's training team who aspires to emulate the provocative attitude the Irishman showed in the most high-profile fight of his career, replied to the photo by saying: "Can’t wait for the rematch."

MMA fighter Samuel Ericsson told McGregor his stunt was a "legend moment" and teammate Cian Cowley, who spent a night behind bars with McGregor after the pair were involved in an incident involving UFC fighters including Khabib Nurmagomedov the following year, laughed at the photo.

Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor announced his retirement last month but his latest claim to have ended his fighting career has been seen by many as a ploy to increase his earning power for a return.

Mayweather and McGregor made $700 Million in revenue for their meeting in Las Vegas, which the boxer won via 10th-round knockout.

Video creator Jack Denmo told McGregor: "I respect your decision to retire and chase money fights but we all just want to see you fight anybody.

"[Tony] Ferguson, [Justin] Gaethje, Khabib, [Jorge] Masvidal, [Dustin] Poirier – whatever it takes, bro. Get in the cage."