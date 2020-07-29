President Vladimir Putin backs Russia's bid to host 2027 Rugby World Cup

Russian President Vladimir Putin has personally lent his backing to Russia's bid to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with the bid set to take on a rival application from traditional rugby superpower Australia to host the tournament.

The Russian Rugby Federation (RRF) has confirmed that a bid is currently being prepared to host the tournament, and that is preparing an application to host the 2027 World Cup and that President Putin is backing the bid.

Russia hopes that the country will be able to host the tournament using the stadiums used to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and stated that a committee had been established to manage the application process.

World Rugby will start accepting bids to host the tournament from February 2021, with a decision set to be announced in May.

Australia are the current favorites to win the hosting rights to the tournament, but Russia's announcement that they intend to bid offers the RRF the opportunity to award the tournament to an emerging rugby nation.

Japan hosted the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and France defeated rival bids from Ireland and South Africa to win the right to host the next tournament in 2023 tournament.

But now, after a World Cup campaign that saw them finish at the foot of Pool A in Japan last year, Russia hope to spark further growth and interest in the sport by winning the rights to the 2027 tournament.

"On July 24 the supreme council of the Russian Rugby Federation established a committee to prepare an application to host the Rugby World Cup in Russia in 2027," the RRF confirmed.

"Anticipating the creation of the committee, chairman of the supreme council of the Russian Rugby Federation Igor Artemyev recalled that the initiative to prepare an application to host the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Russia was supported by the President of Russia at the council for the development of physical culture and sports.

"The necessary consultations were held with the participation of the ministry of sports. By the end of this year detailed information and criteria for the application are expected."