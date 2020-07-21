Serena’s Angels - Tennis ace Williams heads female-majority consortium backing LA-based women's soccer expansion team

Twenty-three time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams is ready to swap the court for the reportedly behind a star-studded consortium planning to open an LA franchise as an extension in the National Women's Soccer League.

Thirty-eight-year-old Williams is continuing her crusade to promote and support women in sport by heading the star-budded lineup of investors behind the new NWSL team.

The former long-time tennis number one may swap her beloved grass courts for grass courts pitches, and together with husband and Reddit-founder Alexis Ohanian, reportedly wants to be part of the board to run Angel City FC.

Based in Los Angeles, Angel City would become the eleventh NWSL team when they join the league in the spring of 2022, and power couple Williams and Ohanian are joined by a real Hollywood lineup in the movement.

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera, Golden Globe winner Jennifer Garner, Desperate Housewives’ Eva Longoria, as well as investment from the likes of Lilly Singh, Uzo Aduba and Jessica Chastain are also backers for the team. US women's team record scorer Mia Hamm is also understood to be on board.

The time has come to reshape expectations on & off the soccer field. This is the place. The time is now. Welcome to the beginning. #WeAreAngelCitypic.twitter.com/M3bvsmiAfm — We Are Angel City (@weareangelcity) July 21, 2020

On Tuesday the NWSL announced their most recent franchise would be in Los Angeles, after confirming 2021 will see the introduction of a tenth franchise based in Louisville, Kentucky.

"The growth trajectory of the NWSL is incredibly exciting, but we also need to be strategic and thoughtful about how fast we expand and the communities we partner with," NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said via the league's release.

"We've long sought the right partner in LA considering the NWSL fanbase that already exists in the region and the massive interest in women's soccer in general. Those factors, along with an incredible ownership group make this an ideal situation and we couldn't be more thrilled to move forward."

Academy award-winner Portman has made no secret of her affinity for football, watching matches at last year's Women's World Cup, in which the USA stormed to victory.