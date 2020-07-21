‘I won’t chop wood’: Ex-Arsenal star Arshavin says he wants to become Zenit St. Petersburg PRESIDENT in bizarre interview

Former Russia captain Andrey Arshavin, who enjoyed a tenure in the English Premier League with Arsenal, has told of his desire to become Zenit St. Petersburg president, but bizarrely announced he “won’t chop wood” in the role.

Arshavin recently told of his wish to take the post of the president of his former home team in the near future, and the 39-year-old says he has had his eyes set on becoming Zenit chief for a number of years, even during his playing days.

"Even 14-15 years before the end of my sports career I wanted to be the president of Zenit, because it’s a status,” admitted Arshavin in an interview with the Fontanka local newspaper.

“I love football, and running the main team in St. Petersburg and now in the country, is cool.”

Arshavin then went on to say he “won’t chop wood” should he become president, seemingly suggesting he wishes to land the role naturally.

"I won’t chop wood if I become president for that. I want it to happen naturally, thanks to my work. I have the same attitude to the position of Sports Director. I will be happy if this happens."

Earlier, Zenit CEO Alexander Medvedev claimed that the club would like to attract Arshavin, and fellow former Zenit players Alexander Kerzhakov and Portuguese longtime club captain Danny to work with the reserve team.

Last week it became known that Arshavin could replace Javier Ribalta as Sports Director of the St. Petersburg club, although it will happen only after 2021 when the contract of the Spanish specialist is completed.

In the meantime, the ex-player, who won seven major honors during his playing days with Zenit, could become Deputy Sports Director which Vyacheslav Malafeev used to hold.

