Making waves: Conor McGregor to team up with Princess Charlene of Monaco in charity voyage (PHOTOS)

Four years after Conor McGregor declared that 'The King is back!' following his redemptive rematch win against Nate Diaz, it appears that he has found his Princess. Well, kind of.

McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin, are currently on vacation in the south of France as the Irishman enjoys his so-called "retirement" from mixed martial arts, but he seems to be finding productive ways to spend his time - after being photographed in the company of Prince Albert II of Monaco and his wife, Princess Charlene.

In addition to cavorting with the rich and famous on the French Riviera, McGregor has also taken on a new project to keep him occupied after announcing that he and Princess Charlene will team up for a charity voyage of almost 125 miles in a bid to raise awareness for water safety and to aid the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

"A Great day racing the water bikes with Princess Charlene of Monaco," McGregor stated on Instagram alongside an album of photographs showing he and Devlin socializing with the Monegasque royals.

"A phenomenal athlete and Olympian, we are teaming up for a 180km voyage in September to raise awareness in water safety. I cannot wait!"

Princess Charlene is a notable athlete in her own right, having represented South Africa in the 2000 Olympics where her team finished in fifth position in the 4x100 meter medley relay.

In the absence of any confirmed fights on the Dubliner's horizon, McGregor also confirmed that he will throw his full weight into preparations for the hugely physically taxing event - and that he will undergo a specific training regimen devised by his very own McGregor F.A.S.T. physical training program.

"We will be utilizing my training under the McGregor F.A.S.T program to excel on these mounted water bike devices, which are incredibly good! It is like Freedom out there! Thank you for the great day for my family Your Highness. In aid of the Princess Charlene of Monaco foundation."

McGregor's Instagram account is flooded with dozens of pictures of him enjoying various pursuits on the water, and even has his own boat docked in his home city - named "The 188" after the weekly government allowance he was given prior to making his UFC debut seven years ago.

The Irishman has been having a whale of a time on his vacation, judging by the photographs. He was previously pictured alongside giant South African rugby player Eben Etzebeth, and another image he uploaded to his personal Instagram page showed him smoking a hand-rolled cigarette.