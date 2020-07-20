'The other side of victory': Rafael Fiziev leaves 'UFC Fight Island' on CRUTCHES after thrilling win over Marc Diakiese (VIDEO)

Kyrgyzstan striking sensation Rafael Fiziev may have won a host of admirers with his impressive win over Marc Diakiese on "UFC Fight Island" but, as his latest Instagram post shows, he didn't come through the fight unscathed.

Fiziev defeated Diakiese via unanimous decision on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi after a punishing three-round bout that saw the pair trade heavy blows throughout the 15-minute contest.

And while Fiziev undoubtedly won the majority of the striking exchanges, Diakiese's strikes, particularly his chopping leg kicks, left their legacy on "Ataman" after the adrenaline had ebbed away after the fight.

It meant that Fiziev, despite his impressive win, was left unable to walk unaided, and was forced to use a pair of crutches to help himself leave the arena after his victory.

Fiziev shared a video of himself limping out of the Flash Forum on crutches, as well as a photo of him sitting down for his post-fight media obligations with both legs heavily iced to help reduce the swelling from his bruising encounter.

He captioned his post simply, "The other side of victory," as he showed that, even when you win in the UFC, you rarely walk away unscathed.

But, despite his injuries, Fiziev ended up celebrating a double victory as he went home with his win bonus, plus a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus after his clash with Diakiese was selected as the best matchup of the evening on "UFC Fight Island."