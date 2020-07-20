 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'The other side of victory': Rafael Fiziev leaves 'UFC Fight Island' on CRUTCHES after thrilling win over Marc Diakiese (VIDEO)

20 Jul, 2020 14:13
Get short URL
'The other side of victory': Rafael Fiziev leaves 'UFC Fight Island' on CRUTCHES after thrilling win over Marc Diakiese (VIDEO)
Rafael Fiziev ©  USA Today Sports;  @rafael_ataman_fiziev (Instagram)
Kyrgyzstan striking sensation Rafael Fiziev may have won a host of admirers with his impressive win over Marc Diakiese on "UFC Fight Island" but, as his latest Instagram post shows, he didn't come through the fight unscathed.

Fiziev defeated Diakiese via unanimous decision on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi after a punishing three-round bout that saw the pair trade heavy blows throughout the 15-minute contest.

And while Fiziev undoubtedly won the majority of the striking exchanges, Diakiese's strikes, particularly his chopping leg kicks, left their legacy on "Ataman" after the adrenaline had ebbed away after the fight.

It meant that Fiziev, despite his impressive win, was left unable to walk unaided, and was forced to use a pair of crutches to help himself leave the arena after his victory.

Fiziev shared a video of himself limping out of the Flash Forum on crutches, as well as a photo of him sitting down for his post-fight media obligations with both legs heavily iced to help reduce the swelling from his bruising encounter.

He captioned his post simply, "The other side of victory," as he showed that, even when you win in the UFC, you rarely walk away unscathed.

But, despite his injuries, Fiziev ended up celebrating a double victory as he went home with his win bonus, plus a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus after his clash with Diakiese was selected as the best matchup of the evening on "UFC Fight Island."

Also on rt.com 'He entered the MATRIX': New UFC star Fiziev shows fans skills that stunned Dana White in lucrative Fight Island victory (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies