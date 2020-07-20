 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police officers injured and residents wake up to SEA OF TRASH after Leeds promotion to Premier League (VIDEOS)

20 Jul, 2020 11:53
A woman stands next to trash left by Leeds fans after the football club collected the Championship trophy on Sunday. © Carly Adamson via REUTERS; Action Images/Carl Recine
Fans of Leeds United celebrated wildly to mark their team’s promotion to the Premier League. But the aftermath was far from pretty, as residents of the English city woke up to mountains of rubbish on Monday morning.

The streets of the Yorkshire town were littered with a truly extraordinary amount of trash, leaving council workers with a mammoth clean-up operation. Thousands of beer bottles and cans were strewn around Millennium Square in the city center along with heaps of food packaging and other waste.

It comes after the storied local football club secured its return to the top flight of English football after a 16-year spell in the lower leagues. The side also picked up its first trophy in 28 years when it collected the EFL Championship trophy, after defeating Derby County on Sunday in its penultimate game of the season.

Ecstatic fans partied hard throughout the weekend as Leeds basked in the success of Marcelo Bielsa’s side. But, as the bins quickly overflowed with rubbish, thousands of revellers seemingly started littering with abandon.

The celebrations also spiralled into violence, with several police officers suffering injuries after being pelted with glass bottles. One officer was hospitalized due to the extent of her injuries and 15 members of the public were also injured.

The scenes echoed those seen in Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp’s team won the Premier League title last month.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that the disturbances were caused by a “small minority” of fans and nine people had been arrested for public order offences.

“Almost 7,000 people gathered in Millennium Square in Leeds; whilst the vast majority of fans were enjoying themselves and celebrating, there were a small minority of people who began to throw bottles at police officers,” Assistant Chief Constable Oz Khan said.

Leeds United celebrate winning the Championship on Sunday. © Action Images/Carl Recine via REUTERS

Piles of garbage were also left outside Elland Road as fans congregated at Leeds United’s home ground, which is just south of the city center. However, some supporters returned to the stadium on Monday morning to help with the clean-up effort.

