 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Our sport has taken a huge hit': De La Hoya 'in disbelief' as undefeated boxer Travell Mazion dies in car crash at age of 24

17 Jul, 2020 10:13
Get short URL
'Our sport has taken a huge hit': De La Hoya 'in disbelief' as undefeated boxer Travell Mazion dies in car crash at age of 24
Travell Mazion and Oscar de la Hoya © Instagram / black_magic92
Former champion Oscar De La Hoya has been among those paying tribute to American rising star Travell Mazion, the popular super welterweight who has died after being involved in a a car crash just days before his 25th birthday.

Mazion was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into oncoming traffic in Austin in an accident that also killed a 61-year-old male driver, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ring great De La Hoya, whose Golden Boy Promotions represented 'Black Magic' Mazion, said the group was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy.

"I am still in disbelief," admitted De La Hoya, describing Mazion as a "nice young man with all the talent in the world."

"Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one," he added.

"You are forever golden."

Broadcasting giant DAZN offered its condolences and recalled how Mazion had asked the crowd to raise the lights on their mobile phones during his silent ringwalk in honor of victims of shootings in the US before his victory over Jeremy Ramos in Texas last August.

His unanimous decision win was one of only four fights that Mazion did not win by knockout, ending 13 contests before the final bell including a victory over Fernando Castaneda in January to secure the vacant WBC-NABF super welterweight title.

Mazion called being in the gym "the number one thing I love the most" and admitted he had "definitely been going through a lot" in his most recent social media post.

Asked by Golden Boy what he had learned about himself during an interview while in quarantine, Mazion said: "I'm a lot more good-hearted than I think I am.

"I get along with literally everybody. Meeting new people, going out and exploring, I feel like I'm a very good, kind-hearted guy.

"I just want my name to get out there. I have a belt and I want to keep rising and hopefully fight for a world title."

Brian Marshall, a former coach to Mazion, said: "I cant believe the news I woke up to. I wish it was a bad dream.

"Travell, I watched you grow up in the gym since you were a little kid, trained with you, helped train you, and I can't believe you're gone.

"Your life has been cut short with so much ahead of you. I'm in tears right now."

Golden Boy photographer Tom Hogan wrote: "Black Magic was a champion in the making.

"He was full of life, energy and so much talent. Rest easy, champ."

Also on rt.com Family 'devastated' as English MMA fighter Jahreau Shepherd dies after violent stabbing on 30th birthday
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies