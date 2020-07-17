'Our sport has taken a huge hit': De La Hoya 'in disbelief' as undefeated boxer Travell Mazion dies in car crash at age of 24

Former champion Oscar De La Hoya has been among those paying tribute to American rising star Travell Mazion, the popular super welterweight who has died after being involved in a a car crash just days before his 25th birthday.

Mazion was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing into oncoming traffic in Austin in an accident that also killed a 61-year-old male driver, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ring great De La Hoya, whose Golden Boy Promotions represented 'Black Magic' Mazion, said the group was "deeply saddened" by the tragedy.

"I am still in disbelief," admitted De La Hoya, describing Mazion as a "nice young man with all the talent in the world."

I am still in disbelief. @black_magic92 you left us far too soon! Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ. pic.twitter.com/oFkUi0yyQb — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) July 16, 2020

"Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one," he added.

"You are forever golden."

Broadcasting giant DAZN offered its condolences and recalled how Mazion had asked the crowd to raise the lights on their mobile phones during his silent ringwalk in honor of victims of shootings in the US before his victory over Jeremy Ramos in Texas last August.

His unanimous decision win was one of only four fights that Mazion did not win by knockout, ending 13 contests before the final bell including a victory over Fernando Castaneda in January to secure the vacant WBC-NABF super welterweight title.

Mazion called being in the gym "the number one thing I love the most" and admitted he had "definitely been going through a lot" in his most recent social media post.

Last August, Travell Mazion walked out to the ring to honor those who had recently lost their lives. Today, we honor his, and extend our condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/vLFBKLuBji — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) July 16, 2020

Asked by Golden Boy what he had learned about himself during an interview while in quarantine, Mazion said: "I'm a lot more good-hearted than I think I am.

"I get along with literally everybody. Meeting new people, going out and exploring, I feel like I'm a very good, kind-hearted guy.

"I just want my name to get out there. I have a belt and I want to keep rising and hopefully fight for a world title."

Brian Marshall, a former coach to Mazion, said: "I cant believe the news I woke up to. I wish it was a bad dream.

I cant believe the news I woke up to wish it was a bad dream. @black_magic92Travell I watched you grow up in the gym since you were a little kid, trained with you, helped train you, and I can't believe you're gone. Life cut short with so much ahead of you. Im in tears right now. pic.twitter.com/WaFU5CJ6CW — Brian Marshall (@CoachBMarshall) July 16, 2020

"Travell, I watched you grow up in the gym since you were a little kid, trained with you, helped train you, and I can't believe you're gone.

"Your life has been cut short with so much ahead of you. I'm in tears right now."

Golden Boy photographer Tom Hogan wrote: "Black Magic was a champion in the making.

"He was full of life, energy and so much talent. Rest easy, champ."