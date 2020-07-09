‘Establishing international relations’: Russian footballer Dzyuba explains viral video imitating sex with Iranian teammate Azmoun
The footballer was filmed mimicking sexual contact with his Iranian teammate in Zenit’s dressing room when the players were vigorously celebrating winning the Russian Premier League title.
READ MORE: Team bonding: Russia captain Dzyuba celebrates winning Russian Premier League by simulating SEX with Zenit strike partner (VIDEO)
Wearing only his underpants, the striker grabbed Azmoun around the neck from behind and waved his crotch towards him in a crude gesture that was soon picked up on social media.
Знакомьтесь, Артём Дзюба😮 pic.twitter.com/kjtPvjk98Y— Специально для Metaratings (@LigaTV) July 6, 2020
When asked by a journalist after Zenit’s game against Sochi on Tuesday – their first since winning the title – what his behavior was meant to be, the footballer joked that he was just trying to build international ties with Iran.
“We were building international connections. Russia and Iran, 1-0,” the player quickly replied before heading to the dressing room.
Международные связи) pic.twitter.com/ApWZgCwDyw— Михаил Моссаковский (@mossakovskiy) July 8, 2020
Last week Zenit beat Krasnodar 4-2 to establish an unassailable 13-point lead over Lokomotiv Moscow and secure their second straight title win.