‘Establishing international relations’: Russian footballer Dzyuba explains viral video imitating sex with Iranian teammate Azmoun

Russia captain Artem Dzyuba has explained the viral video of himself simulating sex with Iranian Zenit St. Petersburg teammate Sardar Azmoun during post-match title celebrations, saying he was “developing international relations.”

The footballer was filmed mimicking sexual contact with his Iranian teammate in Zenit’s dressing room when the players were vigorously celebrating winning the Russian Premier League title.

Wearing only his underpants, the striker grabbed Azmoun around the neck from behind and waved his crotch towards him in a crude gesture that was soon picked up on social media.

When asked by a journalist after Zenit’s game against Sochi on Tuesday – their first since winning the title – what his behavior was meant to be, the footballer joked that he was just trying to build international ties with Iran.

“We were building international connections. Russia and Iran, 1-0,” the player quickly replied before heading to the dressing room.

Last week Zenit beat Krasnodar 4-2 to establish an unassailable 13-point lead over Lokomotiv Moscow and secure their second straight title win.








