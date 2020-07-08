'You know him': Zlatan TAUNTS Ronaldo as Juventus star fails to foil penalty before giant Swede tells him 'to SHUT UP' (VIDEO)

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered humiliation as he failed in a bid to stop striking rival Zlatan Ibrahimovic from scoring a penalty that set Juventus on the way to a rare defeat, leaving the AC Milan hero laughing at the Portugal star.

Juventus looked on course for a comfortable win as Ronaldo put them 2-0 up after 53 minutes at AC Milan in Serie A, only for Ibrahimovic to accept a golden chance to halve the arrears when the hosts won a penalty less than 10 minutes later.

As Ibrahimovic stepped up, Ronaldo interrupted the action to repeatedly tell goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny "you know him" in an attempt to unsettle his striking counterpart.

The Swede laughed at him after converting the spot kick before helping his side exact comprehensive revenge during a remarkable 18 minutes in which they scored a further three goals to beat the league leaders 4-2.

Zlatan laughed at Ronaldo after scoring his penalty vs Juventus. Before Ibrahimovic's penalty Ronaldo told Szczesny: 'You know him, you know him'. Ibra scored, turned around to look at CR7 and laughed.

After later being substituted, Ibrahimovic was seen making a "shut up" gesture from the bench in the aftermath of Croatia international Ante Rebic scoring Milan's fourth goal, with some fans claiming the recipient was Ronaldo.

Ibrahimovic previously reignited his feud with the Portugal captain when he dismissed his move to Juve in 2018 as "bullsh*t."

"Cristiano is talking about new challenges," he said. "He calls it a challenge to move to a club where it is already normal to win Serie A.

"Why did he not choose a club from a second division a few years ago? Try to become a champion with such a second-division champion and lead them to the highest level, which is a challenge.

“It is bullsh*t – moving to Juventus is not a challenge at all."

After a dismal start to the season, Milan have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround since the surprise signing of the veteran Ibrahimovic at the end of last year.

Although their 14-point gap from the top four means a finish in the Champions League places – automatically triggering an extension to Ibrahimovic's short-term contract – is near-impossible, they have now risen to fifth, making them strong contenders for Europa League qualification next season.

Ibrahimovic, who also scored a penalty as his side thumped second-placed Lazio 3-0 away on Saturday, was in typically immodest form after Milan's latest superb result, promising that he would have inspired them to the title had he signed at the start of the campaign.

"If I was here from the beginning of the season, we would have won the Scudetto," the 38-year-old told DAZN.

"I am president, coach and player, but they only pay me as a footballer."