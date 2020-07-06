Another triumph for Tutberidze? Five representatives of Russia nominated for figure skating ‘Oscars’

After the International Skating Union (ISU) revealed the nominees for its inaugural awards, it became clear that the majority of trophies could go to Russia, which dominates the list.

Out of six categories presented by the ISU, four could be won by representatives of Russia, with all of them representing ladies skating and having links to renowned coach Eteri Tutberidze.

European silver medalist Anna Shcherbakova, who is coached by Tutberidze, was nominated for the “Best Costume” as her color-changing ‘Firebird’ dress became a huge sensation this season.

Her teammate Alena Kostornaia who won all major awards during her senior debut, including the European title, will fight for the “Best Newcomer” award alongside Alexandra Trusova who left Eteri Tutberidze’s group in May.

Tutberidze’s former star Evgenia Medvedeva who quit the group right after the 2018 Olympics was included on the list of nominees in the “Most Entertaining Costume” category.

Her tender ‘Memoirs of a geisha’ routine was widely recognized as one of her best programs ever performed on the international stage.

And in what seems to be quite a logical choice, Tutberidze herself was nominated for the “Best Coach” award after her skaters swept the podium at the two biggest competitions of the season (ISU Grand Prix Final and the European championship), leaving behind all other competitors.

The newly introduced awards, which have already been dubbed the “Oscars of figure skating,” will be held on July 11 with the organizers arranging a live stream of the event which will be available all over the world.

Not all figure skating lovers were satisfied by the ISU’s choices with the body being lambasted by Alina Zagitova’s fans who were infuriated by the absence of their idol in the list of nominees.