'The only drug I use is Viagra': Billy Joe Saunders unleashes foul-mouthed social media rant at rival Chris Eubank Jr.

British boxer Billy Joe Saunders took aim at the family of Chris Eubank Jr. with a furious rant on social media after his rival poked fun at the world champion fighter for missing out on a lucrative showdown with Canelo Alvarez.

The 29-0 Saunders had been linked with a high-profile fight with Canelo in September but announced on social media that he was withdrawing himself from consideration for the fight due to the problems associated with arranging a training camp in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Also on rt.com 'Stop the bullsh*t': Boxer at center of domestic violence row makes SUICIDE dig at media over Fury-Joshua 'key man' Daniel Kinahan

Eubank Jr., who was beaten by Saunders by split decision in late 2014, suggested that there were ulterior motives behind Saunders' decision to withdraw.

"Billy Bottle Job Saunders won't fight Canelo in two months??… I’m ready to go in 2 days!!! So a fight in September!? NO PROBLEM," Eubank Jr. wrote on social media.

Eddie Hearn already told everyone why my fight with GGG didn’t happen. Two months isn’t enough time for the drugs Billy Joe Saunders uses to get in shape, to leave his system, so he pulled out of the Canelo fight. Guess he’s just gota go back to beating up women again. — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 4, 2020

"Two months isn’t enough time for the drugs Billy Joe Saunders uses to get in shape, to leave his system, so he pulled out of the Canelo fight. Guess he’s just gotta go back to beating up women again," a further tweet read.

Saunders took the bait, and launched back with a salvo of his own.

The only drugs I use is Viagra for when I dismantle your mum‘s Fanny😎 https://t.co/PrN7BXrXXi — billyjoesaunders (@bjsaunders_) July 4, 2020

"The only drugs I use is Viagra for when I dismantle your mum‘s *****," Saunders retorted with, followed by a sunglasses emoji.

Eubank Jr's tweet is likely in reference to a drug test Saunders failed in 2018 ahead of a fight with Demetrius Andrade, which the Brit maintains was the result of taking an over-the-counter nasal spray which he didn't know contained the banned stimulant oxilofrine.

Also on rt.com Billy Joe Saunders' boxing license suspended following controversial video

He also took aim at Saunders in an interview with UK media, saying that his rival is an "extremely bad representative" of boxing.

"That’s what he deserves, the guy’s a lowlife. He’s an extremely bad representative for the sport that we all love," he said.

"Why should he fight somebody like a Canelo when he’s going to go in there and try and survive for the money? That’s the type of guy Billy Joe Saunders is, so it’s a good thing he’s not."