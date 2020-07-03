'I ask God that the deceased by blessed': Khabib manager reacts to the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has commented on the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, quoting a scripture from the Koran in tribute to the father and trainer of the UFC lightweight champion.

Dominance MMA head Abdelaziz, the man partly responsible for guiding the career of undefeated UFC champion Khabib, has join in on the chorus of mixed martial arts figures paying tribute to Abdulmanap, whose death as a result of complications from Covid-19 was announced on Friday.

Writing on Instagram, Abdelaziz reproduced a scripture from the Koran, writing that "we are all God and to Him we shall return."

"Whoever is against it, and the face of your Lord remains honorable and honorable," the post reads.

"I ask God that the deceased be blessed with the mercy of his mercy, and that he bless your hearts who believe in God’s worth and his patience and solace despite great sadness and sorrow, and that he brings us together with our loved ones in the gardens of bliss. We are all God, and to Him we shall return."

The elder Nurmagomedov, nicknamed the 'Godfather of Dagestani MMA', was credited with training his son from an early age, and has been a central confidante and spokesperson on behalf of Khabib throughout the UFC champion's undefeated run through the sport.

Abdelaziz had provided several updates as to the health of Abdulmanap throughout his recent illness, telling ESPN recently that his health was "improving".

However, Abdelaziz wasted little time in reflecting on the situation on social media once the tragic news of Abdulmanap's passing was confirmed.