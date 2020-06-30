'Classic bullsh*t': MMA icon Carano rages at restrictions on 'freedom of expression' after viral nude snap taken down by Instagram

Women's MMA icon Gina Carano has lashed out at restrictions on "freedom of expression" after a viral nude silhouette posted by the former fight star was taken down by Instagram.

The women's MMA pioneer, 38, recently delighted her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a tasetful topless image of herself, accompanied by a quote from pop music legend Prince.

"I find freedom sexy. I find freedom so sexy I can't even explain it to you. You wake up every day and feel like you can do anything," the fighter-tunred-actor wrote.

But just as fans were drooling over the image – with compliments including bestowing Carano with the title "the hottest MMA fighter ever" – the picture promptly fell foul of Instagram nudity rules.

That triggered a rant from the former Strikeforce title challenger, who fumed that she had been "censored for no reason," sarcastically thanking 'Karen' for the removal – using the increasingly ubiquitous word for an entitled middle-aged white woman with an axe to grind.

"So that’s what it’s like to be censored for no reason. Pic was taken down by Instagram. There’s much more important news today but that was some classic bullsh*t," Carano raged on Twitter.

"The whole post was about freedom of expression. Violating zero rules. Ironic. Feels like I graduated. Thanks Karen."

The MMA icon – who has also starred in Star Wars spinoff 'The Mandalorian' and movies including Fast and Furious 6 and Deadpool – followed up the slight from the censors by posting an image of late music star Prince with another quote on "freedom," then sharing an image of her nude silhouette again, but this time morphed into the form of a tree stump – a post which seemed more agreeable to the Instagram monitors.

Not all fans had been smitten with Carano's original post, with former UFC and PRIDE FC legend Renzo Gracie claiming the women's fight pioneer didn't need "sex pics" to enhance her image.

"Put some clothes on… you don’t need it.. you are among the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen," Gracie wrote.

"That makes you unique.. there’s no need for sex pics… you are the most beautiful woman that walk around.Simple as that."