Liverpool takes first Premier League champion title in 30 years after Chelsea beats Man City

Follow RT on

The Liverpool Football Club has clinched the Premier League championship after Manchester City lost out 2-1 to Chelsea, handing the Reds their nineteenth title following a 30-year drought.

WE’RE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qX7Duxoslm — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 25, 2020 DETAILS TO FOLLOW