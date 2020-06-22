 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Land of Warriors: RT Sport takes behind-the-scenes look at Umar Nurmagomedov fight night preparations

22 Jun, 2020 18:18
Get short URL
Path to the UFC: Rising bantamweight fighter Umar Nurmagomedov in action in 2019. © RT Sport
New UFC signing Umar Nurmagomedov - cousin of lightweight champion Khabib - makes his bow for the promotion in July, but RT Sport has continued its look at the path that paved the way for the rising bantamweight star.

Dagestani prospect Nurmagomedov faces Britain's Nathaniel Wood in his UFC debut on 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi on July 25, as he arrives in the octagon for the next step of a journey in which he seeks to emulate some of the success of his revered cousin, and which, like Khabib, was forged in the formidable MMA furnace of the Russian Caucasus.

READ MORE: Opponent named for Umar Nurmagomedov's 'Fight Island' UFC debut

Having already charted the 24-year-old Umar's rise in previous episodes of 'Land of Warriors', the series returns with a look at how the undefeated youngster continued on his route to the UFC with victory in the Gorilla Fighting Championship last year. 

Also on rt.com ‘In Dagestan, you have to fight for respect’ – meet Nurmagomedov Jr.

Also featured is Timur Valiev, a 30-year-old fellow bantamweight still dreaming of a shot at the big time as he enters his second decade as a professional fighter. 

You can watch the full episode of 'Land of Warriors: Fight Night' in the video embedded at the top of the page.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies