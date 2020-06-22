 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-college football & NFL star Max Tuerk dies aged 26 while hiking with family

22 Jun, 2020 10:15
Max Tuerk at the San Diego Chargers. © Getty Images
Former University of Southern California and San Diego Chargers offensive lineman Max Tuerk has died at the age of 26 while out hiking, his family have announced.

Tuerk, who was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016 and later joined the Arizona Cardinals, died while hiking on a trail in the Cleveland National Forest with his parents, although no cause of death was immediately given.

"Max loved his teammates, coaches, and schools," Tuerk's family said in a statement shared on Sunday.

"Max was a loving son and older brother and his passing leaves a giant hole in our hearts. His strength and work ethic is an inspiration to many."

On the news of Tuerk's death, tributes also poured in from former teams and teammates.

In a decorated college career with the Trojans, Tuerk earned Freshman All-American honors in 2012 and was a First Team All-Pac-12 Selection in 2014.

However, his NFL career was to be short, spending just two years in the league with the Chargers and Cardinals before being released in 2018. 

