Semen, saliva and feces: NHL player issues lawsuit after revealing SHOCKING hazing ordeal in Canada

An NHL player has lifted the lid on his horrific ordeal as a junior player in Canada, saying he had to consume saliva, semen, and feces as part of a shocking initiation process in the Ontario Hockey League.

Two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks Daniel Carcillo started his career with the Sarnia Sting and Mississauga IceDogs in the OHL before making it big in the NHL. And the Canadian wing has issued a lawsuit claiming that he was subjected to violent hazing on a daily basis.

In a report by US outlet TMZ Sports, Carcillo and another plaintiff allege they were spat on, urinated on, smacked in the backside by a sawn-off stick, and forced to take part in sex orgies as part of the hazing.

The claim also shockingly stated that players were forced to sexually assault teammates, masturbate in front of other players and consume teammates' bodily fluids, including semen, saliva, and even feces.

It was also stated that there was knowledge that players had inserted broom handles, hockey sticks, and food into other players' anuses.

Hazing is a controversial part of some team sports, where young or new players are subjected to embarrassing or painful initiation routines to bring them into the team collective.

Sometimes those routines can continue for extended periods of time, and Carcillo claimed he was subjected to it on a daily basis during his early career.

He also stated that the hazing went unpunished by the coaching staff, even after league investigations were conducted into the matter.

As a result, Carcillo and the other unnamed plaintiff are pursuing damages through the courts for their ordeal.