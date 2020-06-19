 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Semen, saliva and feces: NHL player issues lawsuit after revealing SHOCKING hazing ordeal in Canada

19 Jun, 2020 10:35
Get short URL
Semen, saliva and feces: NHL player issues lawsuit after revealing SHOCKING hazing ordeal in Canada
Daniel Carcillo in action for the Chicago Blackhawks © AFP / Bruce Bennett
An NHL player has lifted the lid on his horrific ordeal as a junior player in Canada, saying he had to consume saliva, semen, and feces as part of a shocking initiation process in the Ontario Hockey League.

Two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Chicago Blackhawks Daniel Carcillo started his career with the Sarnia Sting and Mississauga IceDogs in the OHL before making it big in the NHL. And the Canadian wing has issued a lawsuit claiming that he was subjected to violent hazing on a daily basis.

In a report by US outlet TMZ Sports, Carcillo and another plaintiff allege they were spat on, urinated on, smacked in the backside by a sawn-off stick, and forced to take part in sex orgies as part of the hazing.

The claim also shockingly stated that players were forced to sexually assault teammates, masturbate in front of other players and consume teammates' bodily fluids, including semen, saliva, and even feces.

It was also stated that there was knowledge that players had inserted broom handles, hockey sticks, and food into other players' anuses.

Also on rt.com Ex-NHL star Datsyuk 'holed up at monastery defended by Cossacks with priest who claims Covid is cover-up to microchip population'

Hazing is a controversial part of some team sports, where young or new players are subjected to embarrassing or painful initiation routines to bring them into the team collective.

Sometimes those routines can continue for extended periods of time, and Carcillo claimed he was subjected to it on a daily basis during his early career.

He also stated that the hazing went unpunished by the coaching staff, even after league investigations were conducted into the matter.

As a result, Carcillo and the other unnamed plaintiff are pursuing damages through the courts for their ordeal.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies