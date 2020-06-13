 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Flight Night': Athletics fans enjoy socially-distanced 'drive-in' pole-vaulting event in Germany (PHOTOS)

13 Jun, 2020 12:53
Pole vaulter Torben Blech ©  Wolfgang Rattay (Reuters);  Antonin Thuillier (AFP)
Track and field fans got a rare taste of live action in weeks when a host of top pole-vaulting stars joined together for a special socially-distanced COVID-19-safe event in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Dubbed "Flight Night", the event took place at a drive-in cinema in the city as a group of pole-vaulting stars competed in a mini competition on Friday night.

German vaulter Torben Blech won the competition with a vault of 5.55 meters in the first live sporting event in front of a crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation.

The fans watched from their cars and followed social distancing rules as they checked out the action, either watching the live action in person, or following the athletes via the big drive-in cinema screen at Dusseldorf's Autokino.

© Reuters / Wolfgang Rattay

Successful vaults were greeted by cheers, applause and the honking of car horns, while the fans also stayed patient as the competition had to be put on hold for 20 minutes due to high winds.

The event helped to raise funds for a children's cancer association at the city's university hospital, and gave athletes the rare chance to compete in front of spectators.

Track and field athletics resumed on Thursday, but the Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway, went ahead behind closed doors.

Vaulter Armand Duplantis claimed victory in that event, but wasn't present for the fan-friendly event the following night in Germany.

