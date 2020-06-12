'He's forgotten how to play football': Fans react to Rebic horror kung-fu challenge as he sees red in Juventus-AC Milan (VIDEO)
Rebic saw red in a crazy passage of play in which Cristiano Ronaldo fired a penalty against the post just moments earlier before the Croatian's moment of madness as he launched a kung-fu kick on Juve right-back Danilo in a wild attempt to win the ball.
'Absolutely crazy': Ronaldo MISSES penalty, Rebic SENT OFF, Matuidi & Dybala complete Covid-19 comebacks as Juventus host Milan
Rebic was given his marching orders after a VAR review, sending his team down to 10 men with the tie finely poised after first leg ended 1-1.
Friday night's action in Turin marks a return to football in Italy after the enforced Covid-19 break - leaving some fans to ponder whether Rebic had forgotten how to play the game during the lengthy lay-off.
Rebic has forgotten how to football pic.twitter.com/bTuLliax6s— 🔴 (@ChrisvLFC) June 12, 2020
Rebic sees straight Red, come on bro..#Dalmatinac 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/gSrn1ywz4W— Matija Fištrović (@Matija3Fis) June 12, 2020
Rebic tonight pic.twitter.com/DuSBqD53eB— Saturnion :) (@Saturnion96) June 12, 2020
While Juventus failed to capitalize on their one-man advantage, they still edged into the final on away goals after the match ended 0-0 in front of empty stands at the Allianz Stadium.
They face a quick turnaround for the final in Rome on Wednesday, where they will face either Inter Milan or Napoli.
