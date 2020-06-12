 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'He's forgotten how to play football': Fans react to Rebic horror kung-fu challenge as he sees red in Juventus-AC Milan (VIDEO)

12 Jun, 2020 20:25
Get short URL
'He's forgotten how to play football': Fans react to Rebic horror kung-fu challenge as he sees red in Juventus-AC Milan (VIDEO)
AC Milan's Ante Rebic is shown a straight red card for his challenge on Juventus star Danilo. © Reuters / Twitter
AC Milan forward Ante Rebic lasted less than 20 minutes on his return to football after the Croatian was handed a straight red card for a horror high challenge in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus.

Rebic saw red in a crazy passage of play in which Cristiano Ronaldo fired a penalty against the post just moments earlier before the Croatian's moment of madness as he launched a kung-fu kick on Juve right-back Danilo in a wild attempt to win the ball.

'Absolutely crazy': Ronaldo MISSES penalty, Rebic SENT OFF, Matuidi & Dybala complete Covid-19 comebacks as Juventus host Milan 

Rebic was given his marching orders after a VAR review, sending his team down to 10 men with the tie finely poised after first leg ended 1-1.

Friday night's action in Turin marks a return to football in Italy after the enforced Covid-19 break - leaving some fans to ponder whether Rebic had forgotten how to play the game during the lengthy lay-off.

While Juventus failed to capitalize on their one-man advantage, they still edged into the final on away goals after the match ended 0-0 in front of empty stands at the Allianz Stadium.

They face a quick turnaround for the final in Rome on Wednesday, where they will face either Inter Milan or Napoli.

Napoli take a 1-0 lead into their home second leg against Inter on Saturday. 

Also on rt.com 'The impossible has happened': Fans react with DISBELIEF as goal machine Ronaldo SPURNS penalty gift on return of Italian football

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies