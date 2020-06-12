'He's forgotten how to play football': Fans react to Rebic horror kung-fu challenge as he sees red in Juventus-AC Milan (VIDEO)

AC Milan forward Ante Rebic lasted less than 20 minutes on his return to football after the Croatian was handed a straight red card for a horror high challenge in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus.

Rebic saw red in a crazy passage of play in which Cristiano Ronaldo fired a penalty against the post just moments earlier before the Croatian's moment of madness as he launched a kung-fu kick on Juve right-back Danilo in a wild attempt to win the ball.

'Absolutely crazy': Ronaldo MISSES penalty, Rebic SENT OFF, Matuidi & Dybala complete Covid-19 comebacks as Juventus host Milan

Rebic was given his marching orders after a VAR review, sending his team down to 10 men with the tie finely poised after first leg ended 1-1.

Friday night's action in Turin marks a return to football in Italy after the enforced Covid-19 break - leaving some fans to ponder whether Rebic had forgotten how to play the game during the lengthy lay-off.

While Juventus failed to capitalize on their one-man advantage, they still edged into the final on away goals after the match ended 0-0 in front of empty stands at the Allianz Stadium.

They face a quick turnaround for the final in Rome on Wednesday, where they will face either Inter Milan or Napoli.

Napoli take a 1-0 lead into their home second leg against Inter on Saturday.