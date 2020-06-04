'Racists are never really sorry': Rookie Jake Fromm called out as a RACIST after 'elite white people' text messages emerge

Recently-drafted Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm has been forced to make a public apology after stating guns should only be available to "elite white people". But that apology rang hollow for some of his new NFL colleagues.

The messages, which were sent during Fromm's time as the quarterback of the University of Georgia, appeared online, showing Fromm having a conversation with a friend over the availability of guns.

"They need to let me get suppressors," he wrote.

"Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha."

The 21-year-old quarterback, who was drafted 167th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft, is in the process of getting to know his new teammates after the NFL allowed teams to train at their own training centers.

And one of his first major interactions with the team ended up being an apology in a team meeting.

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words 'elite white people' in a text message conversation," said Fromm in a statement.

"Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person,' as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. While it was poor, my heart is not.

"Now, more than ever, is the time for support and togetherness and I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being a part of the solution in this country.

"I addressed my teammates and coaches in a team meeting today and I hope they see this incident is not representative of the person I am. Again, I’m truly sorry for my words and actions and humbly ask for forgiveness."

However, his apology wasn't well-received by some of his new NFL colleagues.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett tweeted: "Are you really sorry? Or are you sorry you got caught?" while San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman quote-tweeted Lockett's message, adding: "You know the answer to that. Racists are never really sorry. They are sorry that ppl who don't agree with their racist stance have unmasked their truth."

That tweet was then retweeted by one of Fromm's new teammates, Buffalo defensive back Tra'Davious White, who it seems is far from convinced by his new young teammate's attempt at an apology.