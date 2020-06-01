 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Apologize for what?': ATP's 'SISSY' tweet falls foul of LGBT groups but some see overreaction

1 Jun, 2020 14:01
© REUTERS / Eric Bolte
The ATP has been forced to publicly apologize after the tennis organization shared a TikTok video showcasing different types of tennis players was deemed “offensive” and “deplorable” by some in the LGBT community.

On the weekend the ATP re-tweeted a TikTok video titled “why tennis players so extra” which mimicked players’ on-court behavior, labeling them as “the moaner," "the grunter," "the angry one" and "the sissy."

The video caused uproar on social media, with many users outraged and offended by the word “sissy” which was treated as a hateful slur toward homosexuals.

The ATP subsequently offered a grovelling apology, deleting the video and saying that “such language has no place in today's society.”

We would like to apologise for an ill-judged retweet over the weekend, which contained offensive language to the LGBTQ+ community and was subsequently deleted,” the statement said.

Such language has no place in today's society or the inclusive environment that we strive for in our sport.”

While the majority of comments hailed the body’s decision to delete the controversial tweet, others said that there was no need to apologize given the inoffensive nature of the video, stressing that some people are simply “too sensitive.”

As an LGBT person, I took no offence. People are too sensitive nowadays imo,” one person wrote.

Can everyone just let this small incident go by, especially after an apology, when there are much bigger problems currently going on around the globe,” another user added.

 “Apologies? For what? Enough, please,” one more comment read.

 “Wow, nowadays people cry for everything, you just cannot make jokes, its sad,” another user lamented.

