'What's all that about?' UFC's Gadelha responds with humor as clip shows her getting water poured DOWN HER PANTS during fight

UFC strawweight Claudia Gadelha has laughed off one of the lighter moments from her fighting career, responding to a clip on Twitter showing the Brazilian cooling off between rounds in unorthodox fashion.

Gadelha was last in action when she faced American Angela Hill at UFC Fight Night in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 16 - a contest Gadelha ended up shading via split decision.

Gadelha's octagon exertions are often such that she requires an unusual method for cooling down on her chair between rounds - as a recent video posted to Twitter showed.

What the hell is that all about @ClaudiaGadelha_ ? 😊 pic.twitter.com/p7ntpO8IPw — UFC TALKS (@UFC_TALKS) May 22, 2020

"What the hell is all that about?" asked MMA account UFC Talks, sharing the clip of the Brazilian having water poured down the front of her shorts during one of her bouts.

Gadelha responded with humor, telling fans it "feels soo damn good you have no idea."

Feels soo damn good you have no idea lmao 🤣 https://t.co/p0Uw8R5kDd — Claudia Gadelha (@ClaudiaGadelha_) May 29, 2020

As some MMA fans noted, Gadelha isn't the only fighter to need rapid cooling in the nether regions due to their efforts in the octagon.

Men's heavyweight star Derrick Lewis famously whipped off his shorts for his post-fight interview back at UFC 229 in 2018, quipping that "my balls are hot."

Meanwhile, women's pioneer Gadelha, 31, picked up a much-needed victory against Hill as the former strawweight title challenger aims to reinsert herself into the 115lbs title frame.

It was a bout many felt Gadelha was lucky to win against American fighter Hill, who had won four of her last five heading into the fight.

With her win, 'Claudinha' improved to 18-4 overall, with talk that former opponent Carla Esparza - whom Gadelha saw off via split decision two years ago - could be next up for the Brazilian.

The strawweight strap is currently held by China's Zhang Weili, who fought an all-time classic against former Polish divisional ruler Joanna Jedrzejczyk earlier this year.