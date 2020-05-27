Fan in sexist rant against WWE star Alexa Bliss issues apology after receiving DEATH THREATS from fans (VIDEO)

A YouTube loudmouth who claimed that ex-Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was "one of those women that just lays there and just takes it" has backtracked, accusing female wrestlers and "social justice warriors" of a "witch hunt".

SmackDown star Bliss had to endure a vulgar video rant from a popular YouTuber known as JDFromNY206, making distasteful claims to more than 116,000 subscribers that the 28-year-old was “all look and no substance whatsoever,” both in the ring and (he assumes) between the sheets.

The spiteful outburst has received more than 570,000 views, causing Bliss to blast back and receive vehement support from fellow female wrestlers including SmackDown competitor and former MMA fighter Sonya Deville, who warned she would exact revenge should she “run into this dude one day.”

Now the YouTube personality, who calls himself the International Wrestling Cartel (IWC) Messiah, has told people to “be kind”, has been forced to shut down his Instagram and issued an apology after claiming that he had received death threats and his parents had been targeted by hateful phone calls and texts that “crossed the f*****g line”.

He originally said: “I guarantee you she’s one of those women that just lays there and just takes it. Nothing, she does nothing. Can you imagine?

“Can you imagine being in bed with Alexa Bliss, man? And she performs the same way she does in the ring? Awful. All look and no substance whatsoever.”

Bliss called his vitriol “disgraceful”, accusing her critic of solely seeking attention by abusing her.

“He’s been blocked forever on my end,” she added.

“He’s just one of those people who talks crap behind a microphone while waiting in line for pictures.”

He’s been blocked forever on my end. He’s Just one of those people who talks crap behind a microphone while waiting In line for pics at Axxess https://t.co/6r7viH5ipt — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 25, 2020

Former Divas and NXT Women’s Champion Paige slammed the wrestling fan’s words as “the problem right here.”

“Cyberbullying is not okay,” she said. “What a disgrace...shame on you, JD.”

Before his apology, JD accused Deville of hypocrisy over bullying, told Paige she had misinterpreted his support for women’s wrestling and pointed out to one fan: “I literally explained how Alexa Bliss does no work, which is fact, in her tag team matches.

“[I] applied it to a couple with one partner not doing much to make it an enjoyable experience. If you find this to be derogatory, bro, you may have a problem.

"Alexa Bliss is a fictional character on TV. I made a joke about her lack of input on a tag team match. If I said Alexis Kaufman, different story. Fictional character."

He then continued to chastise Bliss in a series of tweets attacking her for the abuse he received from her fans.

Ah, the pattern. Big "pro wrestler" plays victim, claims bullying & all the anti bully SJW's proceed to bully who she tweeted about but please pretend your "anti bully". You, and the show you're performing on is terrible TV. I do what I do for people to laugh & understand that https://t.co/m1mLoZXckL — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) May 25, 2020

You are a woman of power, and do nothing with it to make you, the act or the division better. You're a selfish individual who doesn't cares who succeeds around them but you and who you like. Instead of an IG selfie that will net 100K likes, be better at your PROFESSION. — The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) May 25, 2020

"Big 'pro wrestler' plays victim, claims bullying and all the anti-bully social justice warriors proceed to bully who she tweeted about.

"But please, pretend you're 'anti-bully'. You and the show you're performing on are terrible TV. I do what I do for people to laugh and understand that.

"You are a woman of power and do nothing with it to make you, the act or the division better. You're a selfish individual who doesn't care who succeeds around them but you and who you like.

"Instead of an Instagram selfie that will net 100,000 likes, be better at your profession."

Bliss urged her Twitter following of more than 1.4 million to be kind after a fan wrote: “Practice what you preach.

"Be a star and inform your psychopathic homicidal fans that sending death threats to a guy and his family is not okay. Don't be hypocrites.”

Practice what you preach! "Be a star" and inform your psychopathic homicidal fans that sending death threats to guy and his family is NOT okay. Don't be hypocrites! — Cheder 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Cheder_1836) May 26, 2020

Tweeting a variety of grotesque threats purportedly aimed at himself and his family, JD responded to one of his supporters by saying: “Sadly, nobody will listen.

"The witch hunt from that women’s locker room has turned into the very thing that supposedly are against: bullying.”

However, after considering his original comments, and his subsequent response to the critics of them, the podcaster issued what seemed a full and contrite apology to Bliss, her fellow female wrestlers and those people who were offended by his comments.

And he later thanked viewers for their “amazing feedback” on the video that contained his apology.

“I ain’t going nowhere," he said.

"Gonna continue to bring you the best.”