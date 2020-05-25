'Virus bomb': French medical official hits out at unsanctioned football match as 400 fans STORM PITCH (VIDEO)

A Sunday incident in which hundreds of French football fans stormed the pitch during an "illegal" match between two local teams has been slammed by medical professionals who say that the scenes will lead to further COVID-19 cases.

With French fans starved of football since the suspension of Ligue 1 due to the coronavirus health crisis in March, a local match between Neuhof and Hautepierre attracted an audience of around 400 supporters despite lockdown rules in the country limiting gatherings to no more than ten people – with some describing the match as being "illegal".

Also on rt.com 'STUPID': Lyon boss slams decision to cancel French football season early as other big leagues return

Footage shot from the sidelines shows legions of supporters rushing the pitch, even after local police had attempted to disperse the gathering.

The match took place in Strasbourg which remains inside France's coronavirus "red zone", as other regions in the country begin to loosen restrictions and according to reports from the region, local officials are understood to be "furious" at the incident.

"What took place this weekend is irresponsible and serious beyond measure. It is up to us as elected officials to firmly condemn and to act," Serge Oehler, the official in charge of sports in the region, wrote on social media.

⚽ À Strasbourg, un match de foot inter-quartiers réunit 400 personnes.Alors que les rassemblements de plus de 10 personnes sont toujours interdits, une rencontre de football entre deux quartiers a regroupé entre 300 et 400 personnes dimanche ➡️ https://t.co/y9pcTKeFzgpic.twitter.com/FI05soUszG — Ouest-France (@OuestFrance) May 25, 2020

"If after viewing it turns out that club supervisors participated in this, there will obviously be a proportionate response.

"A few days earlier, having noted the closure of the parks and gardens, I had alerted them to their necessary reopening, but that cannot excuse this endangerment of the lives of others. Foolishness and irresponsibility can lead to a disastrous health situation in our territory.

"I ask the people of Strasbourg to show responsibility. COVID-19 is not a point of view, it is a poison, let's not add stupidity to this death that strikes blindly."

Also on rt.com Ex-Premier League striker Pavel Pogrebnyak hospitalized with coronavirus

Adding to the chorus of disapproval, French virologist Professor Gilbert Deray said that the scenes could cause a "virus bomb" in the region and lead to a spate of new infections.

More than 145,000 people have been confirmed as carriers of the virus in France, along with more than 28,000 deaths as of Monday.