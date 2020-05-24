Not you too, Zizou? Real Madrid boss Zidane 'defies Spanish lockdown rules to visit second home outside of Madrid' - reports

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has reportedly breached Spanish lockdown rules after the Frenchman allegedly visited his second home in a village several miles outside of the Spanish capital.

According to reports in the Spanish media on Sunday, Zidane was seen at a village "a long way from Madrid" where the World Cup winner owns a second home, despite it being expressly prohibited by the government to travel between two different areas unless for a number of 'personal reasons' as defined by the authorities.

Travelling to a second home was one of the instances outlined by the government as being temporarily outlawed. Zidane is potentially liable to face a fine of $1,600 if a photograph showing him defying lockdown rules is handed to police.

Spain remains one of the countries most affected by the novel coronavirus, with almost 29,000 deaths and 236,000 confirmed infections as of Sunday. The spread of the the virus has led to a weeks-long shutdown of many major services across the country as public health officials grapple with attempting to contain the deadly disease.

Real Madrid have yet to comment on the situation.

A mask-wearing Zidane was pictured at a Real Madrid training session this week as La Liga officials move towards resuming the Spanish top flight on the week beginning June 8, with teams encouraged to train in several small pods of players in a bid to counteract any potential health concerns.

"This week has been very good because we have been able to work in small groups," Zidane said to the Real Madrid YouTube channel.

"We have been able to do more tactically, physically and technically. The team looks better this week, and next week it will be even better."

French legend Zidane is currently in his second spell in charge of Real Madrid and has won a remarkable 16 trophies in his time at the club as a coach and a player.