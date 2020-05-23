Conor McGregor reveals his GOATs of MMA list... and surprisingly he's not top of the pile

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to list his 'GOATs' of MMA, and somewhat surprisingly the notorious Irishman left himself off top spot.

Never shy of offering an opinion, former UFC 'champ champ' McGregor sparked debate on Twitter as he presented his all-time MMA rankings.

McGregor picked Brazilian middleweight legend Anderson Silva - the man with the longest reign as UFC champion - as number one, based on the criteria of Anderson's array of finishes across two divisions (middleweight and light-heavyweight).

With uncharacteristic modesty, 'The Notorious' put himself at number two (but "possibly tied at one") qualifying that by saying he would be all-time top dog "easily" by the end of his octagon career.

GOAT THREAD.The array of finishes, across 2 divisions, with champion status in 1, Anderson Silva is No.1 MMA GOAT.My array of finishes, across 3 divisions, with champion status in 2, I’m No.2. If not tied 1.However still active, No.1 is fully secured by career end. And easily. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

Clarity on Silva’s earlier no.1 spot. Most stylistic finishes on resume. Front kicks to face. Up elbow (albeit outside UFC) Thai plum knees leading to broken facial bones. Long list of jaw dropping finishes. Myself/Anderson have the most exciting/important finishes in the sport! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

The Dubliner went on to select Canadian two-division champion Georges St-Pierre as number three of all time, although he did his best to damn him with faint praise, saying he was a long way behind second spot due to "bottling" a fight against Silva and "not engaging" with fighters at the 170lb mark.

GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

McGregor also took a swipe at GSP - who it was recently announced will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame - for only taking a fight against Michael Bisping once the Brit had lost use of one eye.

McGregor ranked long-time light heavyweight ruler Jon Jones at number four - but with little to choose between him and St-Pierre.

Jon is 4. Maybe tied 3. More array of finishes than 3 and still active, but champion status in just 1. Reasons = Multiple lacklustre decision performances + questionable decision win. Attempting to safe play HW entry/avoiding its champion. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

The reasons McGregor gave for that choice were that while Jones has "more of an array of finishes" than GSP and is still active, he has only been champ in one division and has had some "lacklustre performances and questionable decisions."

I said 4, maybe 3.This here is No.2 in Rolex’s, and with only 2 in play.I like Jon. Still active, can climb higher. Must shake repetitive iddybiddy knee kick habit he has, learn to box backwards, take divisional jump fearlessly, then most important of all, win it in full style. https://t.co/kiZpQBJ2ND — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

'Mystic Mac' wasn’t about to let fans think he’d gone completely modest however, rounding off his rankings by hinting at doping allegations against his rivals and saying that he hadn’t mentioned performance enhancing drugs (PEDs) in his rundown.

I didn’t mentions PED results on multiple entrants, even though that makes me the clear current No.1 MMA GOAT, along with still being active.Although it shames, as well as puts all runs+finishes in complete doubt, I’ve snored multiple juice heads.A true GOAT must do it all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2020

McGregor suggested that if he had, he would be the clear number one greatest of all time.

“I’ve snored multiple juice heads,” McGregor said. "A true GOAT must do it all."