NBA legend Patrick Ewing in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

23 May, 2020 10:44
NBA legend Patrick Ewing. © USA Today Sports
Basketball icon Patrick Ewing, 57, has revealed he has tested positive for the coronavirus, urging fans "not to take the virus lightly" as he received treatment in hospital.

The current head coach of Georgetown University men’s team sent out a statement on Twitter that revealed his result alongside a message that read:

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

An 11-time NBA All-star, Ewing decided to share the news to show that the virus could affect anyone, regardless of wealth or status.

He immediately began to receive messages of support from the basketball world.

Officially one of the NBA’s 50 greatest players of all time, Ewing spent the majority of his 17-year playing career at the New York Knicks, before a spell at Seattle Sounders and Orlando Magic. He has been Georgetown’s Head Coach since 2017.

The statement from Georgetown also revealed that Ewing is currently receiving care while isolated at a local hospital and that no other members of staff or players tested positive. 

