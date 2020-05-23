NBA legend Patrick Ewing in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Basketball icon Patrick Ewing, 57, has revealed he has tested positive for the coronavirus, urging fans "not to take the virus lightly" as he received treatment in hospital.

The current head coach of Georgetown University men’s team sent out a statement on Twitter that revealed his result alongside a message that read:

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

An 11-time NBA All-star, Ewing decided to share the news to show that the virus could affect anyone, regardless of wealth or status.

He immediately began to receive messages of support from the basketball world.

I went to war with you for ten years. I won’t leave you on the battlefield now. Get well Patrick. More fights ahead. @CoachEwing33#BrothersFight#PatrickEwing#GetWellBrotherpic.twitter.com/1ZkR03bccc — Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) May 23, 2020

Was such a thrill when we had Patrick Ewing on #TheJump a couple weeks ago - now he's in the hospital with COVID. This virus moves quickly and mercilessly. Please be safe out there, everyone. pic.twitter.com/BPVUhGlrU6 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 22, 2020

Officially one of the NBA’s 50 greatest players of all time, Ewing spent the majority of his 17-year playing career at the New York Knicks, before a spell at Seattle Sounders and Orlando Magic. He has been Georgetown’s Head Coach since 2017.

The statement from Georgetown also revealed that Ewing is currently receiving care while isolated at a local hospital and that no other members of staff or players tested positive.