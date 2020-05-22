'It was terrifying': Wife of former Russia international Pogrebnyak speaks of fears as striker & family catch coronavirus

Glamorous Russian reality TV star Maria Pogrebnyak-Shatalova has confessed her fears to her Instagram following of almost 2 million after her husband caught Covid-19 and their family suffered fevers and vomiting.

The chic fashion fanatic, who shot to fame when she took part in reality show Meet the Russians in 2013 alongside former Premier League striker Pavel Pogrebnyak, spoke of her terror at discovering that the footballer and his three children had all been infected with the new coronavirus.

Pogrebnyak-Shatalova watched on helplessly as her four family members experienced soaring temperatures, sore throats, a lack of smell and appetite and other symptoms associated with the COVID-19 outbreak that has swept Russia and the world.

"I was highly fearful," she admitted of the ordeal, revealing that she had called a doctor to conduct blood tests that showed one of her children had developed pneumonia in one lung before Pogrebniak was found to have the condition in both of his.

"We had the results almost immediately. Pneumonia develops very quickly. My husband's temperature started to rise...he had bilateral pneumonia."

A statement from Yekaterinburg Ural, the Russian Premier League side Pogrebnyak joined in 2018 after spells with Dynamo Moscow and Tosno, confirmed that the 36-year-old had tested positive for the disease.

"His disease is mild," they assured fans. "Nothing threatens his health. Pavel feels well and is under constant medical supervision.

"All the necessary diagnostic and treatment measures are being carried out. We wish Pavel a speedy recovery and return to the football field."

Pogrebnyak-Shatalova, who runs an online school offering "transformation lessons" to fans seeking fashion and beauty makeovers, did not appear to specify whether she had suffered symptoms.

The model and celebrity has faced scrutiny from her followers in recent years over reports that she suffered from anorexia, had experienced a botched liposuction operation and had been forced to splash out on dental reconstruction after chipping a tooth.

She married Pogrebnyak in 2011 and followed him as he enjoyed success in the English Premier League after signing for Fulham in 2012 before joining Reading shortly afterwards.

He scored eight goals in six years as a Russia international, playing at Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine and narrowly missing out on a place at the 2014 squad when he was cut from the provisional squad.

Pogrebnyak has called for a resumption of top-level football in Russia, which has been suspended due to the pandemic since mid-march but could return on June 21 under plans being drawn up by organizers.