'Great for social distancing': UFC heavyweight Arlovski ignites FLAMETHROWER on street to show how to keep people at bay (VIDEO)

You might want to make sure you follow social distancing rules when former UFC heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski is around - or risk being on the wrong end of a flamethrower.

Belarusian MMA veteran Arlovski demonstrated his novel approach to tackling Covid-19 as well as maintaining social distancing, sharing a video on Instagram of himself igniting a flamethrower on a US street.

"I am ready to burn #covid19," Arlovski wrote.

"I know what I’m going to ask #mybeautifulwife @milana_arlovskaya to buy me for her #birthday )))) BTW it’s great device to keep #socialdistancing," he added jokingly.

The eccentric Arlovski, 41, is a UFC veteran of almost 20 years, spanning two spells with the promotion.

He was last in action on May 13, when he defeated Brazil's Philipe Lins via unanimous decision in Jacksonville, Florida.

That was the 29th win of 'The Pit Bull's' MMA career, although he recently suggested he would be down for a switch in combat sports to face heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, who is planning a comeback at the age of 53.

Arlovski said he could provide the opponent for Tyson's ring return, insisting he would be ready to take on his childhood hero in a contest switching between MMA and pure boxing.

"I'm not ready for a full fight by the rules of boxing against him. If one round is boxing and one round is MMA, then it is possible," the MMA bruiser said.

In UFC terms, Arlovski is targeting showdowns with heavyweight rivals Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alistair Overeem as he bids to launch a late-career run at the UFC title he once held back in 2006.

Meanwhile, if you encounter him on the street with flamethrower in hand, be sure to keep your distance.