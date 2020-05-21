 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘It was awful, I felt so sick to my stomach’: Serena Williams on her first kiss experience

21 May, 2020 10:51
Get short URL
‘It was awful, I felt so sick to my stomach’: Serena Williams on her first kiss experience
Serena Williams © Reuters / KAI PFAFFENBACH
The 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams recalled her first kiss in a recent interaction with fans, describing it as “one of the worst experiences” of her life.

While most people have fond memories of their first kiss, it was apparently far from pleasant for the American tennis superstar.

It was awful and I thought I remember I felt so sick to my stomach,” Williams said, as cited by tennisworldusa.

“It was awful and I ran home and then one of my best friends. And I was like you know ‘He kissed me and I hated it.’

“I was crying and I was really dramatic. Key word was I’m still very dramatic so I still haven’t really changed,” she added.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies