‘It was awful, I felt so sick to my stomach’: Serena Williams on her first kiss experience

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams recalled her first kiss in a recent interaction with fans, describing it as “one of the worst experiences” of her life.

While most people have fond memories of their first kiss, it was apparently far from pleasant for the American tennis superstar.

“It was awful and I thought I remember I felt so sick to my stomach,” Williams said, as cited by tennisworldusa.

“It was awful and I ran home and then one of my best friends. And I was like you know ‘He kissed me and I hated it.’

“I was crying and I was really dramatic. Key word was I’m still very dramatic so I still haven’t really changed,” she added.