Back on court: Novak Djokovic shows off sliding prowess as he returns to practice in Marbella (VIDEO)

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is getting back in the swing of things as he sharpens his skills on the clay courts of Marbella, Spain. And this time he's not breaking the COVID-19 regulations!

Djokovic had previously found himself in hot water after posting video of himself training on court before the Spanish government's regulations regarding public courts had relaxed.

But those regulations eased with the reopening of public courts from May 11 and the Serbian superstar has been working hard to make sure he is in top condition for the return of the ATP Tour

Djokovic shared two slow-motion videos to his Instagram page showing him performing his clay-court slides, as he looked as sharp as ever despite the coronavirus lockdown.

The ATP Tour announced in a joint statement with the WTA that the two major tennis tours would be suspended until June 13 at the earliest as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

As things currently stand, the first event of the post-coronavirus tennis calendar is the Washington Open, which is scheduled to take place from August 3, though this may change as the tennis authorities monitor the ongoing situation.

But whenever tennis does resume action, it seems Djokovic is all set to hit the court looking as fresh and as sharp as ever as he looks to resume his season in prime form.

One man who believes Djokovic is the man to beat is Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal, who said the Serbian star has always been the toughest test for his nephew on court.

"For us it was always more difficult to play against Djokovic," said Toni.

"Because it's not about who of them is better. For us, when we play against Federer, we have a way to beat him. In my mind, before going on court, I know what we have to do.

"When we play against Djokovic, many times we didn't know exactly what we had to do. This is more difficult, for me. I prefer to play against Federer."