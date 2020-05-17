Backyard brawls: Promoter Eddie Hearn reveals plans to stage boxing events in his BACK GARDEN (PHOTOS)

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has unveiled ambitious plans to get around the COVID-19 restrictions currently decimating the global sporting calendar – by holding large-scale boxing events in his back garden.

Hearn has revealed plans to stage successive boxing events on the grounds of his 15-acre mansion in Brentwood, Essex.

The plan is understood to be in advanced stages and will cost in the region of £1 million ($1.2 million) to get off the ground.

No more than 90 people will be permitted on site in accordance with the United Kingdom's coronavirus guidelines.

Per reports in UK media, the ambitious plan is set to begin in mid-July with a world title fight between Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas. A heavyweight clash between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin is due to follow in August.

"Financially this will be painful for us, but after the momentum we have worked so hard to build over the past 10 years, I'm not going to let boxing just dribble back," said Hearn.

"While other guys go with arenas and empty studios, ours will look very different.

"Just imagine it. It is summer, the house is all lit up, you can see Canary Wharf in the distance and fireworks are going off. Then over the hill walk Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin for a massive tear up on my lawn.

"We cannot just bring boxing back with a dark studio. We have built our product on the razzmatazz, the sexiness and the drama. It has all been about building that moment for a fight, so we cannot afford to just bring people out like a game show.

"We want to create a gladiatorial environment that will not only ensure compelling viewing, but will also ensure fighters can perform at the highest level."

The plan – which has been dubbed Matchroom Fight Camp – aims to have four fight cards with five boxing matches on each, with the fighters being allowed to have a maximum of three cornermen each.

Around 12 Matchroom staff will also be present. Others required to attend will be the relevant health and safety personnel and representatives from the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

Health and safety guidelines will also dictate that spit buckets must have a closed lid, while the ropes will be sanitized prior to each bout. Face masks will be worn at all times by cornermen and officials alike.

The plan has yet to be signed off by the British Boxing Board of Control, but Hearn remains optimistic and says that he wants to open the fight series with a bang.

"We are in discussions with the Board at the moment," he said.

"All of this has been done in dialogue with them. Obviously we want to start with a world title contest."