‘Do I really come across as an ESCORT?’ Russian long jumper Daria Klishina reveals offer to become CALL GIRL in US

World silver medalist long jumper Daria Klishina has revealed she received an offer to become an escort in the US, saying she was shocked by the proposal from a man on Instagram.

The 29-year-old, who currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, said that she received a message from an unknown man who explicitly invited her into the escort industry and explained all the advantages of being a high-class call girl.

“Can you imagine? I was offered to provide escort services. It was less than six months ago. I was really shocked," Klishina said, talking to sports.ru.

"An unknown man messaged me on Instagram. I’m not in the habit of being rude, but I adamantly rejected the offer.

"[I said] ‘Sorry, but I’m not interested in that.’ But he continued: ‘Oh please, don’t refuse it, you don’t know all the terms. I’m offering you a huge amount of money.’ He said I will earn $200,000 per month. I was just wondering do I really come across as an escort girl?”

The Tver native also recalled her revealing photo session for a Russian men’s magazine in the early days of her career, outlining that she regrets having taken part in it.

“I’m satisfied with my body, I have nothing to be ashamed of, but this photo session was a little bit too much for me,” the athlete noted.

“I feel much more confident with my clothes on. But back then I was asked to undress. I felt uncomfortable and this was a clear sign that something was going wrong.”

The European indoor champion said she is frequently asked to pose for Maxim magazine, but rebuffs all proposals, considering herself as an 'elegant' and 'modest' girl.

Klishina won the silver medal at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, a result which has been her highest sports achievement so far.

In 2016 she was the only Russian athlete to compete at the Rio Olympics after the entire athletics squad was banned from participating in the Summer Games.