'Misogynistic & reprehensible': NHL condemns pair after group chat comments leaked about women & fellow players

The NHL has censured Washington Capitals forward Brendan Leipsic and Florida Panthers prospect Jack Rodewald after leaked comments showed the pair discussing fellow players' partners and making sexualized comments about women.

The leaked comments from an Instagram group - which continue to circulate online - include insults on the appearance of the wife of Vancouver Canucks player Tanner Pearson and derogatory comments about the girlfriend of Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid.

There are also posts about the appearances of other women - with Leipsic using the term "pigs" - as well as remarks on sexual relations.

Leipsic also appeared to brand Capitals teammates Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway "losers."

In a statement, the NHL condemned the pair, saying: "There is no place in our League for such statements, attitudes and behavior, no matter the forum.

Statement from the National Hockey League. pic.twitter.com/aZm1M2wZBk — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 7, 2020

"We will address this inexcusable conduct with the clubs and players involved."

Canadian Leipsic, 25, deleted his Instagram account but apologized on Twitter, writing: "Yesterday my friend's Instagram account was hacked and an individual circulated images that are representative of private conversations I was a part of.

"I fully recognize how inappropriate and offensive these comments are and sincerely apologize to everyone for my actions. I am committed to learning from this and becoming a better person by taking time to determine how to move forward in an accountable, meaningful way. I am truly sorry."

The Capitals issued a statement labelling Leipsic's comments "unacceptable" and saying the matter would be "handled internally."

Leipsic has led a peripatetic NHL career thus far, with spells at the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks and Los Angeles Kings before signing as a free agent with the Capitals last July.

Fellow Canadian Rodewald, 26, was traded to the Panthers from the Ottawa Senators in October of last year.