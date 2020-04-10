 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Drone delivery! Zenit St Petersburg star Malcom receives Player of Month award by drone in quarantine (VIDEO)

10 Apr, 2020 14:37
Twitter / FC Zenit
Delivering goods to those in quarantine in the current climate is paramount to all, and Zenit St Petersburg are no exception, having made sure their Player of the Month didn't go without his award, delivering the gong by drone.

Brazilian midfielder Malcom has been a revelation for Zenit since joining from Spanish giants Barcelona last year and won the Player of the Month award at the Russian Premier League club for March.

The only problem was, with the whole squad in quarantine, the award couldn't be delivered, so the club found a creative way to crown their star player.

"I've just received a message that I need to open a window." Malcom says in the clip, unaware what his surprise could be. 

A drone can be seen flying through Malcom's window and landing in his apartment, scaring away the player's pet dog in the process.

"Whoa, that's powerful! I want to thank all the fans at Zenit FC for voting for me. I am very happy. Stay home. It is important," Malcom says to camera.

If Malcom's passes were delivered with as much precision, Zenit's number 8 could be in which a chance of winning more awards when the season restarts.

